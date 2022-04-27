Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Table tennis competitions to take place from 10am to 10pm Table tennis competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games will take place from 10am to 10pm at Hai Duong Gymnasium in the northern province of Hai Duong, according to the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.

