Hanoi starts work on conserving French-time villa
Work starts on the conservation of the French-era villa at No. 49 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA) cho ảnh
Hanoi, (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi coordinated with authorities of France’s Ile-de-France region held a ceremony on April 27 to start a project conserving a French-era villa at No. 49 Tran Hung Dao Street – No 46 Hang Bai Street.
Chairman of the district People’s Committee Pham Tuan Long said the conservation of the villa at No. 49 Tran Hung Dao Street – No 46 Hang Bai Street is part of a joint project on conserving the former French Quarter in Hanoi implemented by Hanoi and Ile-de-France region since 2007.
The villa will be restored on the principle of keeping to the maximum original items using both conventional and modern technical solutions.
Following the restoration, the villa will be used as a cultural exchange centre, which is in line with the city’s strategy of conserving and promoting the value of urban heritage sites, Long said.
With its new function, the villa is expected to become a new tourism attraction, where visitors can explore the formation of the so-called French Quarter in Hanoi, the influence and intermingling between the Vietnamese and French cultures not only in terms of architecture but also lifestyle throughout the first half of the 20th century.
Besides, the French-era building would be an ideal place to hold promotion events for Vietnam-France trade and economic cooperation.
Hanoi has rich urban heritage, with the Thang Long ancient citadel, the Old Quarter and the former French Quarter. Among them, the former French Quarter has its own charm with tree-lined wide streets and French-style villas that gives Hanoi a unique feel like nowhere else in East Asia./.