Business Vietnam's animal feed imports jump to 3.1 billion USD Vietnam's imports of raw materials for processing animal feed in the first seven months of this year surged to 3.1 billion USD as domestic supply only met about one-third of local demand.

Business Infographic Expanding foreign markets for Vietnamese goods Vietnamese enterprises have made great efforts in effectively using FTAs to penetrate and bring Vietnamese goods to the international market.

Business Firms must work to fully benefit from UKVFTA: Insiders The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has given a big push to Vietnamese exports, but insiders said firms still have much to do to make the most of the deal.

Business Investment opportunities in HCM City introduced to Singaporean firms A programme to promote investment and trade connectivity between Vietnamese enterprises and Singaporean partners was held by the Investment & Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City ((ITPC), in the southern hub on August 23.