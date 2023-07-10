Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh has issued a directive on continuing to drastically implement tasks and measures to remove difficulties for production and business activities.



The chairman required the heads of departments, agencies, and district-level People’s Committees to monitor the implementation of the set tasks and measures.



The city will accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital under the programme on socio-economic recovery and development, national target programmes, and key projects of the city, especially the Belt Road No4 of the Hanoi Capital Region and urban railway routes.



The municipal authorities will continue to push ahead with cutting unnecessary administrative procedures and digital transformation.



The chairman assigned the Department of Industry and Trade to coordinate with relevant departments, agencies and district-level People’s Committees to effectively implement the municipal People’s Committee’s plans on implementing free trade agreements and international integration so as to optimise trade opportunities and enhance capacity and quality of international integration.



The department is also required to promote sustainable export, build brands for local goods, expand and divesify export products and markets.



Chairman Thanh urged departments and agencies to pay attention to supporting the development of support industries, key industries and rural industries in the city.



He urged relevant agencies to ensure electricity supply for socio-economic development and political-diplomatic-cultural events in the city.



The Hanoi branch of the State Bank of Vietnam is asked to coordinate with relevant agencies to guide credit institutions in the city in implementing measures to support the people and enterprises, including reducing lending interest rates.



Commercial banks, mainly the four State run - Agribank, BIDV, Vietcombank and Vietinbank – are required to roll out the credit programme supporting social housing development under the Government’s resolution 33/NQ-CP.



The Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee assigned the city’s tax department to effectively carry out policies on extending, exempt and reduce taxes, fees and land lease in accordance with approved decisions.



The Planning and Investment Department is responsible for intensifying the implementation of enterprise support projects and plans approved by the municipal People’s Committee./.

VNA