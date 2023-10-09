An electric bus runs on route My Dinh - Ocean Park urban area in Hanoi.(Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Transport) An electric bus runs on route My Dinh - Ocean Park urban area in Hanoi.(Photo: Courtesy of the Ministry of Transport)

Hanoi (VNA) – Following global trends on green transportation, the capital city of Hanoi has been striving to develop a green transport system.

The city has put into operation the Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway, ten electric bus routes, and four bus routes with CNG-powered vehicles.

The Transport Corporation of Hanoi has also signed an agreement on compressed air supply with a Russian company, laying the groundwork for additional "clean" bus routes.

Furthermore, the city has licensed thousands of electric taxis and has introduced bicycles and electric bike-sharing in selected urban districts.

The Nhon - Cau Giay section of the urban railway line No.3 is expected to be put into operation in 2024, further increasing the share of green public transportation.

Despite facing numerous difficulties and challenges, Hanoi's transport department is confident that the city is moving in the right direction in transitioning to sustainable public transportation methods.

Phan Truong Thanh, an urban expert, said the integration of electric buses, taxis, and public electric bicycles with urban railways will significantly enhance connectivity and modernise Hanoi's transportation system.

These diverse forms of clean-fuel public transportation not only complement each other in terms of connectivity and mobility but also contribute to the establishment of a comprehensive green transportation ecosystem, he said.

“The biggest challenge is not the lack of funds or infrastructure but public awareness and collective action for the interest of the community,” Thanh noted.

To build a civilized, modern, livable Hanoi with green transportation, policies are needed to limit private vehicles, further invest in public transportation, and develop vehicles running on clean fuel.

The expert suggested that the city should provide more incentives to encourage public transportation businesses to adopt natural gas and electric buses. Simultaneously, measures should be taken to restrict the use of private vehicles and encourage people to use public transportation to ensure economic efficiency and reduce congestion on the roads.

Moreover, both the government and the city administration should develop policies to attract private investment in urban railways and other green transportation models.

Le Trung Hieu, deputy head of the Metropolitan Railway Management Board, suggested that public agencies and businesses in Hanoi must set an example in reducing the use of gasoline and oil-powered motorcycles and cars while promoting bicycles, clean buses, trams, and electric vehicles./.

