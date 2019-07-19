Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi aims to build 30 more new industrial clusters by the end of 2019.According to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, in January-June, the industrial value grew by 7.71 percent against the same period last year, contributing 1.51 percentage points to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 7.21 percent.Though the growth was lower than that of the six-month period in 2018 (7.97 percent), the industrial production witnessed a strong recovery in the second quarter, up 8.41 percent as compared to 6.94 percent in the first quarter.Hanoi is now home to 70 industrial clusters covering 1,337 hectares and having about 3,100 operational production facilities.Of which, there are three concentrated industrial clusters, namely Chuong My covering 50 hectares, Son Tay 70 hectares, and Phuc Tho 55 hectares.This is the basic condition to develop craft villages, rural economy, and call for investment to develop the city’s advantageous industrial sectors.In January-June, industrial parks attracted six new investment projects with total registered capital of 1.9 million USD and 65 billion VND (2.8 million USD) and 10 expanded projects worth 44.9 million USD and 240 billion VND (10.3 million USD).Hanoi is the only locality in the country to build a policy on developing key industrial products. So far, the city has created 61 such products which have revenues of 1 trillion VND (43.2 million USD) or more.Le Hong Thang, Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said the city has policies to develop supporting industries and it welcomes investment projects using high and environmentally friendly technology in industrial parks and clusters.-VNA