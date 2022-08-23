Hanoi to deploy more buses for National Day holiday
The Hanoi Transport Corporation (Transerco) plans to operate more bus trips add more vehicles to its fleet to meet the needs of passengers during the National Day holiday (September 1-4).
According to Nguyen Thuy, Transerco’s deputy general director, the number of commuters using bus services during the holiday is forecast to increase sharply, especially at Giap Bat, Gia Lam, My Dinh, Yen Nghia and Nuoc Ngam bus stations.
The corporation will deploy more 900 buses to raise the daily number of bus trips to 11,000. It also asked subordinate units to arrange human resources and vehicles to ease overcrowding at stations in case of need.
They were also requested to strictly comply with regulations regarding COVID-19 prevention and control, it said.
The Hanoi Bus Station Joint Stock Company will add more 580 vehicles to meet the travel need of people during the four-day holiday.
According to the company’s director, Pham Manh Hung, traffic congestion may occur at peak times on some routes or bus stations but it will be solved at the earliest possible./.