Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on May 21, up 6 VND from the previous day.

World Vietnam explodes in solar energy: BNN Bloomberg BNN Bloomberg, Canada's business news network reporting on finance and markets, has recently published an article highlighting the extraordinary 100-fold increase in solar power that has taken place in Vietnam over the last two years.