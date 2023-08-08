Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh hands over the decision on adjustments to the detailed planning of the smart city project to a leader of Sumitomo Group (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People’s Committee has approved the adjustments of the detailed planning for the construction of a smart city in the area along the Nhat Tan – Noi Bai road with about 140.23 hectares in the city’s outskirts district of Dong Anh.



The project is implemented by a joint venture between the BRG Group and Japan’s Sumitomo Group.



After the adjustments, the smart city will have a population of 21,110. It is divided into two areas. In Area A, a lake with 54 hectares of water surface is designed to ensure its landscapes. The area is adjusted to become a complete residential area with land space for schools, kindergartens, public activities, green trees, and housing.



Meanwhile, Area B is designed for tall apartment buildings with parking spaces which will be made suitable to the smart urban model and the Transit oriented development (TOD) area basing on its the advantage of being next to the station of Urban Railway Line No.2.

Illustrative image (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

According to the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture, the adjustment of the planning aims to ensure the city becomes a smart and green urban area with harmonious technical and social infrastructure system following the urban model of developed countries.



The management and operation of the city will be conducted with smart and power efficient technologies, thus enhancing the quality of residents.



BRG Group said that the smart city is located on the foot of Nhat Tan Bridge and on the Nhat Tan - Noi Bai development axis of Hanoi.



The project covers 272 hectares and has a total investment of 4.2 billion USD, with a highlight being the 108-storey Phuong Trach financial tower, which is expected to be the largest financial centre of Vietnam and Southeast Asia./.

VNA