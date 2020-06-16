(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - An international workshop on Improved Oil Recovery (IOR) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) technologies will take place in Hanoi on September 28 and 29.

Entitled “Mature Field Development and IOR/EOR Technology”, it will be co-held by the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) and the US-based Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

The workshop is part of VPI’s ongoing long-term research programme seeking solutions for improving oil recovery in Vietnam’s mature fields, which are hoped to curb reductions in output and enhance exploitation efficiency, VPI expert Nguyen Huu Trung said.

Participants will exchange knowledge and experience in assets management in mature oil fields and the application of new technologies in IOR/EOR, and look at case studies from around the world.

Of particular note, they will also discuss the digitalisation of exploitation data and artificial intelligence in mature field management.

Established in 1978, VPI is the cornerstone of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group’s policymaking, conducting research and providing counsel to the State regarding oil and gas exploration and exploitation, among other matters.

SPE, meanwhile, groups together more than 153,000 members from 143 countries and territories./.