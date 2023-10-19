Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 8th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2023) will be held in Hanoi from November 8-11.

Covering 5,000 sq.m, the exhibition will feature 300 booths by 250 businesses from ten countries and territories such as India, Canada, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea (RoK), Norway, Japan, China and Vietnam.

The expo will gather prestigious firms in the domestic food industry, along with typical products of the Republic of Korea such as rice cakes, seaweed, dried persimmon, red ginseng and products made from ginseng, dried and frozen seafood.

A wide range of products will be on display, including food, beverages, nutritional supplements, functional food as well as machinery and equipment for food production, packaging, and preservation, the event's organisers said.



The expo will focus on connecting international brands with importers and distributors in the food & beverage industry, they said, adding that it is expected to help domestic and foreign businesses access the markets, promote products to potential buyers, and increase brand recognition.

Seminars will be held within the framework of the event, aiming to provide the latest information about the food & beverage industry as well as exchange knowledge about new market trends./.