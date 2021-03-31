Business Workshop seeks ways to overcome COVID-19 impacts Assisting people who lost their jobs in both formal and informal sectors should be the top priority in helping the nation to overcome COVID-19 impacts, experts said at a workshop held in Hanoi on March 31 to discuss solutions to post-pandemic recovery.

Business Plenty of room remains for growth of consumer credit market: Insiders Though Vietnam’s outstanding consumer credit almost tripled over the last decade, its share of total outstanding loans is yet to keep pace with that of its regional nations. There is plenty room for improvement in the time to come, industry insiders have said.

Business Banks required to issue chip cards for security Vietnamese commercial banks are required to issue chip ATM cards to improve customers’ transaction security from March 31, according to the State Bank of Vietnam’s Circular No. 22/2020/TT-NHNN.

Business CPTPP – a booster to Vietnam – Canada trade Preferential tariff treatment under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has brought in robust results to the trade in goods between Vietnam and Canada, according to insiders.