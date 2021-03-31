Hanoi to receive handover of Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro line
The Ministry of Transport plans to hand over the Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro project to Hanoi after the checking, calculation, and receipt of dossiers, documents, and assets are completed.
According to Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong, the project’s management board and the Metro Hanoi Company began checking, calculating, and receiving dossiers, documents, and assets on March 31. The work is expected to last from three to four weeks.
The ministry has directed relevant agencies and units to focus all resources on completing remaining works.
Dong said that the Cat Linh - Ha Dong project is the first urban railway line allowed to be piloted in Vietnam.
Vu Hong Phuong, acting Director of the project management board, pledged that the checking, calculation, and receipt of dossiers, documents, and assets will be completed in April.
Running from Cat Linh in Ba Dinh district to Ha Dong district and funded with Chinese ODA, the line has total investment of approximately 886 million USD, following several adjustments.
It has an elevated line of more than 13 km with 12 stations and 13 trains. Each train, whose designed speed is 80 km/h, has four carriages capable of carrying over 900 passengers.
The trial run was completed in December 2020, with more than 70,000 km of tests on thousands of trips, enabling the system to operate commercially./.