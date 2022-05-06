Thap Rua at Hoan Kiem Lake at the heart of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Tourism Festival 2022 themed “Hanoi – Den de yeu” (Hanoi – come to love) will be held from May 13 – 15 at Ly Thai To Garden and Dinh Tien Hoang street in Hoan Kiem district.



According to director of the Hanoi Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Nguyen Anh Duong, the festival, which will take place at the same time as the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), will be a “golden” chance to introduce attractive tourist destinations, products and services to international visitors.



It is also a good opportunity for travel firms to enhance connection to develop inter-regional products and tours to attract more domestic and foreign tourists to the capital and promote tourism growth in the future, he added.





At an event to inform the press of the tourism festival (Photo: VNA)

Duong said municipal authorities will invite representatives of Southeast Asian countries to attend the festival.



The festival aims to introduce tourism in Hanoi during SEA Games 31, and via TV, social networks and tourism websites.



Visitors will have the chance to explore the city and tourism sites, while enjoying the capital’s cuisine, Duong added.



According to Duong, 100 businesses will take part in the event, including national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, Hanoi Tourism Corporation and Vietravel./.