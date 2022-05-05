The capital city has also completed decoration and visual promotion on billboards, banners, and LED display along main streets. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A series of activities have been organised in Hanoi towards the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in order to promote the image of Vietnam and the capital city as a friendly, hospitable, safe and attractive destination to international friends.



Accordingly, 16 art performance programmes will be held from May 13 – 23, focusing on praising the Party, late President Ho Chi Minh, the homeland and the capital city.



The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Hanoi has released publications and built communication channels on social networks to popularise the beautiful image of Hanoi through the perspective of young people before, during and after SEA Games 31.



It will also continue to deploy a volunteer team to guide and welcome domestic and international tourists on this occasion; and hold the Southeast Asian youth festival to welcome the regional sports event.



The municipal industry and trade sector, districts and towns have maintained the organisation and operation of civilised commercial streets; and mobilised businesses and retail establishments to manage the production and promote the sale of gifts and souvenirs, especially traditional craft products using the symbol of SEA Games 31, and OCOP products.



Meanwhile, the tourism sector has been organising events before, during and after the event, including inaugurating the Centre of Vietnamese Quintessential Craft Villages in Bat Trang pottery village.



Previously, the city also organised many activities such as a ceremony to count down 31 days left until the opening of SEA Games 31, the 47th edition of the Ha Noi Moi Newspaper Run, the Hanoi tourism festival to welcome 2022, and the Tourism Gift Festival 2022.



The capital city has also completed decoration and visual promotion on billboards, banners, and LED display along main streets around locations that will take place the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31.



Attention has been paid to promoting the image of Hanoi and Vietnam, culture and tourism destinations of the capital city, and the relationship between Vietnam and other ASEAN member countries.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.