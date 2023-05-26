Hanoi urged to bolster economic growth drivers
Permanent Government members have asked Hanoi to bolster its economic growth drivers, namely investment, export, and consumption, during a recent meeting with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.
Part of Hanoi capital city (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Government members have asked Hanoi to bolster its economic growth drivers, namely investment, export, and consumption, during a recent meeting with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee.
They highly valued efforts and achievements by the Hanoi Party organisation, administration, and people which have joined the entire country in stablising the macro-economy, controlling inflation, boosting growth, guaranteeing major balances, developing culture, maintaining political stability and social order and safety, consolidating defence - security, and promoting external relations and integration into the world, according to the Government Office’s announcement of the permanent Government members’ conclusions made at the meeting.
However, there remains certain shortcomings, difficulties, and challenges to be addressed, they pointed out, elaborating that Hanoi hasn’t made any considerable breakthroughs in economic development, especially sustainable and substantive development; the growth pace is slower than expected; while environmental pollution, traffic congestion, and infrastructure overload have yet to be improved remarkably.
They requested that the city should be further aware of its role, position, potential, and importance to national development; identify difficulties, challenges, and weaknesses; strongly bring into play self-reliance, solidarity, and the spirit of thinking big and acting bold so that it can develop comprehensively, fast, and sustainably and deserve its status as the national political - administrative headquarters and a big centre in terms of economy, culture, education - training, science - technology, and international integration of the whole country.
Hanoi should actively grasp the situation; stay ready to respond to any circumstances; improve the capacity of forecasting possible impacts on local economic development; make flexible, timely, and effective policy response; and bolster economic growth drivers (investment, export, consumption). Besides, it needs to seriously implement the Government and the Prime Minister’s resolutions and directions on dealing with problems in the monetary, credit, real estate, stock, and corporate bond markets.
The capital needs to improve the management, use, and disbursement of public investment, along with funding for the socio-economic recovery and development programme and the three national target programmes. It should strive to complete the tasks and overfulfill the targets for 2023 so as to create a solid stepping stone for the following years. It is also necessary to mobilise every resource for development, promote public - private partnership, and apply new governance, investment, and management models.
Permanent Government members demanded Hanoi push ahead with administrative reforms; build a system of administrative agencies with strong solidarity, high unanimity, integrity, and democracy that work efficiently and centre on people and enterprises; and develop a contingent of professional, civilised, modern, incorruptible, and devoted cadres and civil servants who work for the sake of the people.
They underlined the importance of quickly devising the Hanoi Capital Planning for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050; and adjusting the general planning for building the city by 2045, with a vision to 2065 that features a reformed mindset and a breakthrough, strategic and long-term vision, capitalises on every distinctive potential, outstanding opportunities and competitive edges, and addresses outstanding problems and weaknesses.
The city was also told to step up the implementation of national digital transformation measures and increase the provision of online public services on the National Public Service Portal.
In addition, Hanoi needs to boost socio-economic development in tandem with preserving and bringing into play traditional cultural values and protecting the environment. Social issues, social welfare policies, job creation, and educational and manpower quality should also be given due attention.
The officials required Hanoi further to guarantee political security as well as social order and safety, step up substantive diplomacy and international integration, enhance disease prevention and public health care, and augment the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena.
Local authorities were also asked to boost the Party and political system building; create a lean, efficient, and effective apparatus; and develop a contingent of moral and capable personnel, especially leaders of agencies, according to the announcement./.