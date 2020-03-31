Society Phu Yen province flourished after 45 years of liberation After 45 years of liberation, from a purely agricultural province, central coastal Phu Yen province has seen a strong and comprehensive development.

Society HCM City halts bus services from April 1 to help contain COVID-19 spread Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Phong has agreed to a proposal from the municipal Transport Department on suspending all public bus services in the locality from April 1 to the end of April 15.

Society Unilever Vietnam launches initiative to protect community from COVID-19 pandemic Unilever Vietnam on March 30 announced its “Stay Strong Vietnam” initiative, a wide-ranging set of measures to support the community and people in the fight against the COVID-19.