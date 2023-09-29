A shopper at a supermarket in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) in September rose 3.06% from the previous month, and 3.3% from a year earlier, the municipal Statistics Department announced on September 29.



The nine-month CPI inched up 1.22% from the same period last year, it added.



In September, eight of the 11 categories of goods and services saw price hikes, namely education (33.84%), housing, electricity, water, fire fuel and construction materials (1.81%), transportation (1.18%), restaurant and catering services (0.64%), dining-out services (0.18%), garment, headwear and footwear (0.46%), beverages and cigarettes (0.22%), medicine and health services (0.03%), and other goods and services (0.27%).



Prices declined in three categories – postal and telecommunications services (0.15%), culture, entertainment and tourism (0.11%), and family equipment and appliances (0.01%).



The city’s CPI in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 1.21% compared to the average of the same period last year.



In the January-September period, Hanoi accommodated nearly 3.5 million tourists, 2.1 times higher than the same period last year./.