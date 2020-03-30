Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

It was followed by culture, entertainment, and – The consumer price index (CPI) of Hanoi in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 5.23 percent against the same period last year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.In March, the city’s CPI decreased 0.89 percent against the previous month, but rose 0.1 percent over December 2019 and 4.36 percent year-on-year.Seven out of 11 commodity groups recorded declining prices compared to February, with transport costs experiencing the highest fall of 4.19 percent as petrol prices sharply decreased over the period.It was followed by culture, entertainment, and tourism services with a month-on-month reduction of 2.97 percent due to impacts of the COVID-19.

VNA