Politics Diplomacy helps raise Vietnam’s position in international arena: veteran diplomat Over the past five years, Vietnam’s external affairs have produced outstanding results, thus helping consolidate national security, create favourable conditions for economic development and elevate the country’s position in the international arena.

Politics Vietnam attends forum preparing for 2021 Shangri-La Dialogue Vietnam took part in the 9th Fullerton Forum, held in the format of videoconference on January 18 and 19 to prepare for the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper reported.