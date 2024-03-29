Videos Da Nang to use influential figures to promote tourism The media and domestic and foreign tourists have continued to show a strong interest in Da Nang since billionaire Bill Gates visited the city in early March. What steps has Da Nang taken, and what will it do to capitalise on this exceptional media attention?

Travel An Giang launches smart tourism information portal The Mekong Delta province of An Giang on March 23 officially launched its tourism information portal https://checkinangiang.vn, and the corresponding mobile application checkinangiang.

Destinations Majestic beauty of Hoa Binh Reservoir Now is the most beautiful season on the Da River in Hoa Binh province, with crystal-clear waters under the afternoon sun resembling a sparkling golden silk ribbon together with the majestic beauty of the Hoa Binh Reservoir.

Videos Vietnam’s destinations introduced at tourism fair in Malaysia Many tourism attractions of Vietnam were introduced at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents Fair 2024 which took place in Kuala Lumpur from March 22-24.