Hanoi’s tourism revival boosted
Hanoi welcomes 1.4 million international visitors in the first quarter of this year. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi welcomed about 6.54 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year, of them some 1.4 million international, representing year-on-year rises of 10.9% and 40%, respectively, the municipal Department of Tourism said.
The office reported that the capital city earned 25.48 trillion VND (1.02 billion USD) from tourism activities, up 17.8% from the corresponding time last year, attributing the increase to the ongoing peak season in Hanoi.
To attract more visitors, the sector is developing products associated with heritages, relic sites, and craft villages, and others based on strengths of each locality like sports tourism in the outskirts district of Soc Son, and community and medical tourism in Soc Son and Ba Vi districts.
The city has also set up connectivity with other cities and provinces such as Ha Nam, Ninh Binh, Son La, Lao Cai, and Lai Chau to form travel routes where their key, reciprocal products are brought into full play.
At the same time, the department has coordinated with districts and township to boost tourism at pedestrian streets like those in Hoan Kiem, Hai Ba Trung, and Son Tay, while opening new ones.
Attention has also been paid to tourism digitalisation, covering information about tourist sites, services, and market./.