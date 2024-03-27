Business Business environment reform needs further promotion: expert Ministries, sectors and localities need to drastically improve the business environment, including bettering the efficiency in implementing reform.

Vietnam - Japan joint initiative in new era launched A meeting was held in Hanoi on March 27 to launch the first phase of the Vietnam - Japan joint initiative in the new era.

Three-month FDI inflow into Vietnam up 13.4% Vietnam had attracted 6.17 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) as of March 20, a year-on-year rise of 13.4%, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.