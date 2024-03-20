Business Infographic Four commodities with export value of over 5 billion USD In the first two months of 2024, four commodities of Vietnam posted export value of over 5 billion USD, accounting for over 52% of the country's total export turnover, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Infographic Vietnam's economy in first two months of 2024 In the first two months of 2024, economic indicators paint a dynamic picture for Vietnam with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surging by an average of 3.67%, core inflation increasing by 2.84% and total registered foreign investment reaching nearly 4.29 billion USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam's agro-aquatic-forestry exports reach nearly 10 billion USD In the initial two months of 2024, Vietnam's agro-aquatic-forestry exports reached an impressive 9.84 billion USD. This marks a substantial surge of 50.3% compared to the same period in 2023.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s FDI inflow surges 38.6% in two months Total newly-registered foreign investment capital, adjusted and contributed capital to buy shares and buy contributed capital of foreign investors totalled 4.29 billion USD as of February 20, up by 38.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The disbursement of FDI capital is projected at some 2.8 billion USD, reflecting a 9.8% increase against the same period last year.