Index of Industrial Production up 5.7% in January-February
Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 5.7% year-on-year in the opening two months of 2024, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
VNA
The Dien Bien Phu campaign in 1954 stands out as a remarkable epic of the people's war, making its mark in history as a shining triumph that smashed the stronghold of imperial colonialism.
In the first two months of 2024, four commodities of Vietnam posted export value of over 5 billion USD, accounting for over 52% of the country's total export turnover, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
In the first two months of 2024, economic indicators paint a dynamic picture for Vietnam with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surging by an average of 3.67%, core inflation increasing by 2.84% and total registered foreign investment reaching nearly 4.29 billion USD.
In the initial two months of 2024, Vietnam's agro-aquatic-forestry exports reached an impressive 9.84 billion USD. This marks a substantial surge of 50.3% compared to the same period in 2023.
Total newly-registered foreign investment capital, adjusted and contributed capital to buy shares and buy contributed capital of foreign investors totalled 4.29 billion USD as of February 20, up by 38.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The disbursement of FDI capital is projected at some 2.8 billion USD, reflecting a 9.8% increase against the same period last year.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has set a target of Vietnam’s total coffee plantation area reaching 640,000 - 660,000 hectares by 2030, with exports expected to account for 80-85% of the country’s total production.