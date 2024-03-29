The World Youth Orchestra to perform in Vietnam. (Photo: WYO)

Hanoi (VNA) - The World Youth Orchestra (WYO) is scheduled to perform alongside the Vietnam National Academy of Music Youth Orchestra (VNAMYO) in the “Sounds of brotherhood” music project which will take place in Hanoi in April.



Conductor Damiano Guiranna and 45 members of the WYO from countries such as Germany, Japan, Thailand, Italy, the UK, France, and Russia together with 25 members of the VNAMYO will practice and perform together from March 30 to April 12.

Some of the highlights of the event will be a concert themed "Thang Long Night" on the evening of April 6 at the Grand Concert Hall of the Vietnam National Academy of Music and another themed "Gala Opera Puccini" taking place at the Hanoi Opera House on April 10.



Audiences will be introduced to classic musical instruments and works by famous composers during the two concerts.

The diverse combination of young artists from 20 countries and territories worldwide will spread youthful, positive, and creative energy to music lovers in Hanoi.

Founded in 2001 by Italian conductor Damiano Giuranna, the WYO has welcomed more than 2,000 talents from all continents, and conducted many tours around the world./.