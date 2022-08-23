One hundred photos depict the pandemic prevention and control efforts of medical practitioners, businesses and locals in the city, through a wide variety of creative camera angles.

Fifty of the photos are from a past nationwide competition for photos depicting emotional moments in the city’s COVID-19 fight.

The competition received over 2,600 submissions from October, 2021 to March this year.

The exhibition helps everyone remember losses and suffering caused by the pandemic, honour front line workers and commemorate artists who have captured and recorded valuable moments.

The exhibition is organised by the HCM City Photography Association, Việt Nam Business Forum Magazine, and HCM City Book Street Co., Ltd.

HCM City was among the most negatively affected regions by the fourth COVID-19 outbreak last year./.

VNA