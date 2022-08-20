COVID-19: Additional 2,704 infections added to national caseload on August 20
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 2,704 new COVID-19 cases on August 20, raising the national caseload to 11,382,258, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 6,395 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,062,585. Meanwhile, there are 113 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stand at 43,104.
On August 19, an additional 696,048 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 254,094,673./.
