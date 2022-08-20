Health Vietnam documents 3,295 new COVID-19 cases on August 18 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,376,571 with 3,295 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 18, a three-month high, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Hanoi hosts int’l dental exhibition and congress The Vietnam International Dental Exhibition and Congress 2022 - VIDEC 2022 themed “Dentistry in the New Era” kicked off in Hanoi on August 17, bringing together 200 domestic and international delegates.