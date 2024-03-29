Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics All activities in East Sea must comply with int’l law: deputy spokesperson All activities and claims in the East Sea must comply with international law, stated Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Duc Thang at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on March 28.

Politics NA Standing Committee gears up for busy year with review conference The National Assembly Standing Committee convened a conference in Hanoi on March 28 to review the activities of NA deputy delegations of provinces and centrally-run cities in 2023 and deploy tasks for 2024.

