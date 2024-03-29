HCM City, Chile’s capital explore cooperation opportunities
A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai held a working session with Manuel Gallardo Soto, Vice-Governor and City Manager of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, within the framework of a working visit to Chile.
At the event, the delegation briefed the host about HCM City’s achievements and development orientation in the field of high-tech agriculture as well as its strengths in other fields so that the Santiago metropolitan area and Chilean businesses can explore investment cooperation opportunities.
Hai noted that HCM City and the capital city of Santiago share many similarities and expressed the desire for both localities to fully tap their potential to enhance cooperation across various sectors.
The HCM City official affirmed that HCM City administration is willing to engage in activities aimed at strengthening the comprehensive partnership between the two countries and leveraging the strengths of each side, thereby contributing to the development of both nations.
He also took the occasion to extend an invitation to leaders of Santiago to visit HCM City.
During their stay, the delegation also held a working session with Chilean Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela./.