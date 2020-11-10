Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on November 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,182 VND per USD on November 10, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam boasts huge opportunities to attract foreign investment: WB official Vietnam has tremendous opportunities to attract foreign investment as global companies are seeking for a destination promising continuity, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk said during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Hanoi launches promotion month and Cash-Free Day 2020 The Hanoi People’s Committee held a ceremony on October 30 to launch the Hanoi Promotion Month and the Cash-Free Day 2020.

Business Hanoi Agriculture Fair features OCOP products from 26 cities and provinces An agricultural fair was kicked off by the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) in the capital on November 6 to promote “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products from 26 cities and provinces nationwide.