Society Canadian shares unforgettable experience in Vietnam since onset of COVID-19 Canadian-based CBC News has recently published a story about Sabrina Pinksen, a woman from the small town of Wild Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL), Canada, who finds her experience living in Vietnam on the outset of COVID-19 unforgettable.

Society Seminar boosts communications on cooperation chances in Francophone community A seminar on intensifying communications on cooperation opportunities in the Francophone community was held in Hanoi on December 3 by Le Courrier du Vietnam, a weekly French-language newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF)’s Asia-Pacific Office.

Society Social assistance programme receives Prime Minister’s approval A social assistance and rehabilitation programme for autistic children and people with mental disorders in 2021 – 2030 has been approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Society USAID-supported projects to help Vietnam reduce impact of natural disasters Vietnam is among countries selected by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for private sector engagement (PSE) pilot projects to advance innovative solutions to reduce the risk and impact of natural disasters, the US Embassy in Vietnam announced on December 3.