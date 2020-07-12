Students at the HCM City University of Natural Sciences conduct research on an "intelligent” traffic-light system based on vehicle density. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

HCM City is drawing up a wide-ranging plan to promote artificial intelligence (AI) development and research in the near future, Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, has said.The municipal People’s Committee recently met with Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy to discuss the national AI strategy and organisation of a 2020 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day.Duc said the city will prioritise investment in human resources and work with the Ministry of Science and Technology in the field of AI.“City leaders of departments and agencies are ready and determined to support the AI development programme,” he said.Duy said the ministry has drafted a national AI strategy, focusing on transport, logistics, tourism, e-commerce, telecommunications, education, urban management, social management and public administration.The draft strategy proposes building three AI innovation centres in the country, one of which will be located in HCM City.The city has a high density of universities, research institutes and oganisations, and high volume of trade from more than 10 million residents and 30,000 enterprises.With this great potential, the city targets forming an AI ecosystem that will include close linkages between researchers and businesses, and encouragement from city authorities, departments and sectors.The city has about 30 AI development programmes now being developed at universities and institutes, and has built a database of AI experts, AI research units and applications.A board composed of members in AI research collaboration and application is also being formed.The city’s Department of Information and Communications has submitted to the People's Committee a programme on research and development of AI applications for the 2020-30 period, which calls for AI to become the core technology in building a creative and smart city for rapid and sustainable economic development.The programme aims to make AI a key technology in digital transformation. The AI industry will be one of the city's key economic sectors.Under the proposal, the city will become the centre in the country and the region for research, deployment and transfer of AI applications, and one of the leading cities in AI development in the ASEAN region.The city will also mobilise investment capital to develop AI businesses, brands, products and applications.The committee and the ministry have agreed to hold the Vietnam AI Festival on November 27-28 during the city's Innovation and Startup Week slated for November 24-28./.