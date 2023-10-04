Sci-Tech Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023 kicks off in Quang Ninh The Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023 was launched in Ha Long city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on September 29, drawingnearly 1,000 delegates from businesses and experts inside and outside the country.

Sci-Tech Vietnam looks to attract foreign high-tech "eagles" The upgrade of the Vietnam-US bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has opened up strategic opportunities for Vietnam to lure more high-quality investment inflows in terms of innovation and high technology, said Vu Quoc Huy, Director of the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MoPI).

Sci-Tech Winners of Golden Globe Science and Technology Award 2023 announced The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee announced the list of ten young scientists who win the Golden Globe Science and Technology Award 2023 on September 28.

Sci-Tech Incident disrupts intnernet connection on Asia-Africa-Europe 1 undersea cable An incident occurred on the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea communication cable, affecting Internet connection from Vietnam to Singapore from September 27 morning, a representative from an internet service provider (ISP) in Vietnam announced on September 28.