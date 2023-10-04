HCM City hosts conference on digital transformation
Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A conference on digital transformation themed “Technology for life” - Tech4life 2023 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 10 by the municipal Department of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Vietnam Software & IT services (VINASA) in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 (October 10).
An exhibition also kicked off in the framework of the event on the same day, featuring technological products and solutions at 60 booths of small- and-medium medium-sized enterprises, startups and technological and software developers across the country.
Addressing the conference, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc emphasised the vital role played by technology in life, saying that the municipal authorities are responsible for applying technology and speeding up digital transformation in a smart manner.
Digital transformation is a long-term process, requiring joint efforts of the entire political system, businesses and people, he stressed.
With the collective effort of sectors, businesses, and residents, HCM City is hoped to soon become a smart city, and a pioneer in digital transformation, he added.
Duc encouraged technological solutions to address social issues and improve the quality of services related to healthcare, education, natural resource management, and sustainable development; and activities to create opportunities and support the involvement of young people in technological development and entrepreneurship.
The municipal Department of Information and Communications needs to proactively coordinate with relevant departments, sectors and localities to enhance support for local residents and businesses in promoting digital transformation and developing digital economy, he stressed.
This event offered a venue for participants to share new knowledge and experience, as well as to explore relevant opportunities and challenges, Duc said, expressing the belief that it will provide numerous opportunities for collaboration among organisations, businesses, and relevant parties to develop and implement breakthrough technology projects, thus creating greater value for the community.
According to Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang, the event is the second largest activity in the series of events in the framework of Digital Transformation Month in HCM City which serves as a bridge connecting the State, businesses, experts, and education establishments.
The event focused on issues related to smart business management, smart home - smart mobility, technology and the future of work, digital education technology & and digital entertainment, logistics, and health care technology./.