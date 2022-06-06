Politics Legislators look into expressway projects The investment plans of some expressway projects were debated at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 6.

Politics Hanoi leader, health minister expelled from Party for violations The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on June 6 decided to expel its members Chu Ngoc Anh, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, and Nguyen Thanh Long, Health Minister, from the Party.

Politics Vietnam prioritises developing ties with Mozambique: Party chief Mozambique is among the African countries with which Vietnam prioritises promoting relations, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed on June 6.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 6 The following is a brief review of the day's events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 6.