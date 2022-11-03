Politics Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission holds 22nd meeting The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held the 22nd meeting on November 1-2, deciding disciplinary measures on a number of Party organisations and officials.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Australia exchange experience to promote women’s participation in UN peacekeeping operation Women’s participation in peacekeeping operations was the main focus of a conference jointly held by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence and the Defence Attaché Office of the Australian Embassy in Hanoi on November 3.