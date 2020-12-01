Standing Vice Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) offers greetings on the occasion of Laos' 45th National Day (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - A delegation led by Standing Vice Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visited Laos’ Consulate General to offer greetings on the occasion of the country’s 45th National Day (December 2, 1975 - 2020).

Quang congratulated the Lao Party, Government, and people on their achievements recorded over the years. Of particular note, Laos has been successful in bringing COVID-19 under control and minimising the adverse impact of the pandemic on its socio-economic development.

The official said that despite the tough times, the Vietnam-Laos traditional friendship has been upheld and bolstered by leaders and peoples of both countries.

This year, though COVID-19 has dealt a blow to the implementation of cooperation activities, especially visits by high-ranking officials, the countries have agreed to foster bilateral ties.

HCM City will continue to maintain and strengthen the Vietnam-Laos traditional friendship and special solidarity, benefitting the peoples of the two countries and peace, cooperation, and progress in the region and the world, he pledged.

For his part, Deputy Consul General Vanxay Xaysena affirmed that, over the past 45 years, the special friendship between the two nations has been tightened, adding that support from the Party, Government, and people of Vietnam has greatly contributed to Laos’ accomplishments over the recent past.

Speaking highly of HCM City’s role in enhancing Laos-Vietnam relations, he voiced a hope that the southern hub would further support Lao localities in various endeavours, such as scientific and technological research.

He also vowed to stand side-by-side with the city in bolstering the special friendship for the sake of future generations./.