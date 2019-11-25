Environment HCM City considers measures to reduce greenhouse gases Measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were discussed at a conference organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment this week.

Environment Polluting factories reluctant to give up land to authorities Authorities in the capital of Hanoi had planned to move 117 polluting facilities out of the inner city to make space for public schools, parking lots and public facilities.

Environment Finland helps Bac Ninh province in waste-to-energy technology Chairwoman of the People's Committee of the northern province of Bac Ninh Nguyen Huong Giang on November 20 hosted a reception for Finnish Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto.

Environment Hoi An takes measures to reduce single-use plastic products Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam, a World Cultural Heritage site, has exerted efforts to reduce the use of single-use plastic products and encourage locals to sort waste to protect the environment.