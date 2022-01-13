Flower festival at Novaland Gallery (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Tourist attractions and flower festivals in Ho Chi Minh City are about to welcome visitors as the Lunar New Year (Tet), the largest traditional festival of the Vietnamese people, approaches.

The sites have a tendency of opening to the public sooner than previous years and COVID-19 preventive measures are in place.

A 2022 flower festival will be hosted at Novaland Gallery in District 1 in downtown HCM City. Folk games and an event to make chung cake - a square glutinous rice cake that is served during Tet - will also be arranged.

Another held in Tao Dan Park is slated from January 27 to February 6. Tet flower markets will open across six locations of the metropolis between January 25 and 31.

Artisans are busy preparing decorations for the downtown Nguyen Hue Flower Street, usually HCM City’s most visited place during Tet, notably a 3-metre welcome gate featuring tigers, the zodiac animal of the upcoming lunar year.

Perspective of the Nguyen Hue Flower Street during the 2022 Tet (Photo: VNA)

The 19th edition of the flower street during Tet also pays tribute to people across the country, especially frontline workers, who supported HCM City in the COVID-19 fight, head of the organising board Truong Duc Hung said.

The Nguyen Hue Flower Street is scheduled to open from January 29 to February 4.



This year's Lunar New Year holiday will last from January 31 through February 4, with the Lunar New Year falling on February 1./.