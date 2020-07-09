Politics Vietnam-US relations at level no one could imagine 25 years ago: Ambassador Vietnam-US relations have reached a level in both scope and scale that no one could have imagined 25 years ago, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (July 12).

Politics Sympathies to Japan over losses by torrential rains Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 8 extended sympathies to his Japanese counterpart Abe Shinzo over human and material losses caused by torrential downpours on Kyushu island.