HCM City People’s Council meets to find measures to reach targets
The 9th-tenure People’s Council of HCM City commenced its 20th session on July 9, during which key tasks and solutions for the remaining months will be planned to achieve this year’s targets.
Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the opening session. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said the session takes place after HCM City and the country as a whole successfully contained COVID-19.
To perform the dual tasks of fighting the coronavirus and recovering socio-economic activities, the city has introduced mechanisms and policies to support businesses and individuals to overcome pandemic-induced hardships and resume socio-economic development activities.
However, she acknowledged, COVID-19 has had a substantial impact on sectors such as tourism, industry, services, and exports, while transport infrastructure development and State budget collection and spending have encountered difficulties.
The council will look into local socio-economic development in the first half of 2020 during the meeting and identify major tasks and solutions for the remaining months, so as to fulfil targets for this year and the 2016-2020 period, in addition to several other issues, Le noted.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem reported that it collected over 163.2 trillion VND (7 billion USD) for the State budget in the first half of this year, or 40.21 percent of the yearly target. Its regional gross domestic product rose some 2 percent year-on-year, compared to 7.86 percent in the same period last year.
Meanwhile, more than 17.96 trillion VND in public investment capital was disbursed, equivalent to 43.08 percent of the annual plan. Export revenue was estimated at 20.7 billion USD, up 5.8 percent year-on-year but lower than the 9.2 percent increase posted in the first half of 2019, he added./.