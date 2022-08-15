HCM City ready to reactivate COVID-19 treatment hospitals
The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has recently requested its medical facilities to get plans readied for the acceptance and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the context of increases in the number of new cases.
Inside a COVID-19 treatment hospital (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has recently requested its medical facilities to get plans readied for the acceptance and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the context of increases in the number of new cases.
The department assigned the Hospital for Tropical Diseases to be responsible for preparing human resources to reactivate the COVID-19 treatment hospital for severe cases when required.
In addition, it requested all hospitals, health centres and medical facilities in the city to actively review their resources to be ready to respond when the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.
A COVID-19 treatment hospital (Photo: VNA)The city's Centre for Disease Control was assigned to strengthen case surveillance through the Infectious Disease Surveillance System connected to the COVID-19 Digital Management Platform, with the focus on fluctuations in the number of new cases, and the status of vaccination for vulnerable people.
The Health Department also stressed the need to step up communication work to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination, and continue giving help to and managing COVID-19 patients at home through this platform./.