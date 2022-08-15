Health Ministry proposes keeping COVID-19 in Group A of infectious diseases The Ministry of Health has proposed continuing to keep COVID-19 in Group A of infectious disease, not an endemic disease in its latest draft on COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the new situation.

