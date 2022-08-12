Vietnam records 2,192 new COVID-19 cases on August 12
Vietnam logged an additional 2,192 COVID-19 cases on August 12, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged an additional 2,192 COVID-19 cases on August 12, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections raised the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,362,540.
A total 5,897 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 10,009,451. There are 116 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,096.
On the day, 630,923 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, raising the total number of shots given out to 250,409,815.
Given the appearance of BA.4, BA.5 sub-variants of the coronavirus, especially in southern provinces, the ministry said it will keep a close watch on the situation, and sketch out scenarios and measures to deal with emerging cases./.