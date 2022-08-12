Health HCM City records rising number of new COVID-19 cases, particularly BA.5 variant A survey of 30 COVID-19 inpatients and those who came for testing at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases showed that up to 24 were infected with sub-variant BA.5, followed by four with sub-variant BA.2 and one patient each with variant BA.1 and BA.4.

Health Vietnam logs 2,367 COVID-19 cases on August 11 Vietnam recorded 2,367 new COVID-19 cases on August 11, while Nghe An province supplemented 4,408 cases after verifying information, raising the national caseload to 11,360,348, according to the Ministry of Health. ​

Health 20th Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo features 320 stalls The 20th International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 11, attracting visitors to 320 stalls of diverse products and equipment.