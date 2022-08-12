Society Plan approved to promote people’s law accessibility Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision approving a plan to improve people’s law accessibility.

Society Pushing economic development in northern midland, mountainous regions Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has just signed Resolution 96/NQ-CP on the Government's action plan for socio-economic development and ensuring national defence and security in the northern midland and mountainous regions by 2030.

Society Rise of screen time puts children at high risk of social media addiction The National Children's Hospital has recently received more child patients with mental illnesses attributed to the increased screen time they spent during the COVID-19 pandemic when outdoor physical social activities were limited.

Society Festival held for children of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia A festival for children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia began on August 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, hosted by the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.