Vietnam reveals three pillars in education transformation
The Ministry of Education and Training has said that three pillars in Vietnam's education transformation in the coming time will be transformation of the governance system, environmental transformation and digital technology.
The information was shared at a national consultation on transforming education held on July 20 by the ministry, with support from UNICEF and UNESCO.
The aim is to develop a shared vision, commitment and alignment of action across constituencies to transform education in Vietnam according to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The outcomes of this consultation will contribute to the Transforming Education Global Summit in September, as convened by UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.
Delegates to the consultation (Photo: VNA)Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator to Vietnam, said that with orientations of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all, it is time for revamp in the sector.
“We need to prioritise the issues in the education sector that will help Vietnam achieve the education-related SDG targets: issues such as inequity in access, learning loss, digital divide, gender gaps, education financing gaps, and specific needs of education for particular groups of children and young people,” she said
“Innovative approaches are needed to serve as levers for game-changing transformations of education policy and practice in the medium and longer-term. Therefore, active involvement and support of different government ministries, such as health, labour, environment, social development, finance, information and telecommunications, and youth are essential to ensure the commitments are turned into action, with an investment to reform,” shared Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam.
“This meeting comes at a critically important time, as Vietnam rethinks and reaffirms its approaches to achievement of SDG4. UNESCO is actively supporting education systems all over the world to engage in a global debate on how knowledge, education and learning need to be reimagined in a world of increasing complexity, uncertainty, and precarity and the results of this discussion will be important contributions,” said Christian Manhart, UNESCO Country Representative.
To successfully carry out the educational transformation, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training stressed the need for cooperation and commitment to accompany of ministries and agencies, and public-private cooperation among stakeholders, schools, businesses, communities and the society to build collaborative models towards educational transformation for the development of the country./.