Society Citizen protection carried out for Vietnamese sailors on ship attacked on Red Sea The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti is taking citizen protection measures for Vietnamese sailors working on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship which was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen on March 6.

Society More efforts needed to promote women's role in society Throughout the country’s history, Vietnamese women have made enormous contributions to national liberation and construction. Amid the global trend of integration and development in which Vietnam is in the midst of, women have continued playing a crucial role as a driver for the development of society.

Society International Women’s Day honours new-era female contributions International Women’s Day (March 8) is an occasion to honour women around the world for their remarkable contributions to the fight for national independence, democracy, peace, and social progress, as well as the rights and well-being of women and girls worldwide, including those in Vietnam.

Society Algerian journalists dying in accident in Vietnam in 1974 commemorated Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh laid a wreath at the memorial plaque located on the Journalistes Viet Nam 8/3/1974 street, Bir Mourad Raïs district, Algiers on March 7, in memory of the Algerian journalists who died in an accident in Vietnam 50 years ago.