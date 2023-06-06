HCM City, RMIT University strengthen cooperation
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc received Professor Claire Macken, General Director of Australia’s Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Vietnam, on June 6.
Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc (R) and General Director of RMIT Vietnam Claire Macken at the meeting on June 6. (Photo: VNA)
The host official highly valued the success of RMIT Vietnam, which has become a trustworthy establishment of training high-quality human resources for HCM City.
HCM City is ready to join RMIT in promoting cooperation programmes and supports the university to expand its operations in the city, he noted, pledging to continue creating optimal conditions for it to develop and contribute to the training of human resources for the southern metropolis as well as Vietnam at large.
He also thanked RMIT Vietnam for concurrently implementing training programmes and fulfilling its social responsibility, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For her part, Macken said the flourishing cooperation between Australia and Vietnam provides an important basis for enhancing ties between RMIT and Vietnam, including HCM City, in a more effective manner.
She noted that during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s recent visit to Vietnam, RMIT announced an investment worth 250 million AUD (166.4 million USD) in education, research, and cooperation in Vietnam.
The university hopes HCM City’s authorities will create conditions for it to set up an innovation and business connection centre and become a leading establishment in training high-quality human resources in the city, the General Director added./.