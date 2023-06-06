Society Government to consider 23 trillion VND support package for workers: Finance Minister A package worth about 23 trillion VND (980 million USD) from the Unemployment Insurance Fund is designated to offer workers further support, Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc said at National Assembly’s Q&A session on June 6 morning.

Society International seminar discusses socialism in Vietnam, China An international seminar on socialism in Vietnam and China as well as its contributions to the world took place in Hanoi on June 6.

Society Vietnam, Laos share experience in religious affairs Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang held talks with visiting Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s Central Committee Chanpheng Sutthivong in Hanoi on June 6, focusing on exchanging experience in State management over religious affairs.

Society Malaysia Madani Week to be held in Ho Chi Minh City The Malaysia Madani Week is set to take place from June 9 to 18 in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Vietnam.