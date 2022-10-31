Business First Cleanfact 2022 to take place next month The international exhibition “Cleanroom and high-tech factory solutions” (CLEANFACT 2022) will be held on November 11 in VSIP Urban and Service Industrial Park in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Business HCM City’s State budget collection meets target ahead of schedule Ho Chi Minh City’s State budget collection has reached its target ahead of schedule, surpassing 392.7 trillion VND (17 billion USD) in the first ten months of this year, up 1.6% from the estimate and 22.3% year-on-year, reported the municipal Statistics Office.

Business HCM City’s October CPI rises 0.45% Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.45% in October, with eight of the 11 groups of goods and services witnessing an increase in prices, the municipal Statistics Office reported on October 31.

Business Vietnam attends 21st World Congress of IUFoST in Singapore The 21st World Congress of the International Union of Food Science & Technology (IUFoST) is being held in Singapore from October 31 – November 3, attracting over 1,200 delegates from 60 countries, including Vietnam.