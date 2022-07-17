Society Binh Duong ceramics - the cream of Vietnamese ceramics In recent years, ceramics made in Binh Duong have made an appearance in many important national and international events such as the National Party Congress, APEC Vietnam 2006 and 2017, and the 17th ASEAN Summit. Binh Duong high-end porcelains of Minh Long I brand were chosen to be national gifts to more than 40 heads of state during official trips by the Party and State leaders.

Society Progress of Long Thanh int’l airport project must be ensured: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh chaired a meeting of the Government's Steering Committee for the implementation of Long Thanh International Airport project on July 16, during which he asked for more efforts to ensure the project’s progress.

Society Cuba's friendship associations with Indochina countries mark 46th anniversary The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) on July 15 held a ceremony to celebrate the 46th founding anniversary of Cuba's friendship associations with Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Society Blockchain industry faces talent shortage A lack of human resources in the booming blockchain industry is one of the biggest problems in developing blockchain projects in the country.