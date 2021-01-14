HCM City seizes 31kg of drugs sent from abroad by mail
Over 31 kg of drugs of various types have been found in multiple parcels sent from abroad by mail and express mail to Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s Customs Department announced on January 13.
The drugs are seized by the customs authority in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)
It said a team of local customs authority, anti-drug, anti-trafficking and police forces on January 12 seized the drugs contained in 16 parcels shipped from Germany, France, the US, Canada, China, and Hong Kong (China) by mail and express mail.
The drugs, including Ecstasy/Molly (MDMA), Cocaine, Ketamine and Cannabis, were concealed between two layers of cartons filled with clothing and confectionary sent as gifts, or masqueraded as milk powder and candy packs.
It was also the first time drugs had been discovered in two shipments sent via a new route from China and Hong Kong (China).
The HCM City Customs Department is cooperating with relevant authorities to further investigate the case.
In November last year, the city also seized more than 20 kg of drugs shipped from overseas via a similar way./.