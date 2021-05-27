Society Vietnamese in Mozambique celebrate Buddha’s birthday A Vesak ritual was hosted by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Embassy of Vietnam in Mozambique to mark Buddha’s 2,565th birthday and to pray for peace on May 26 in the capital Maputo.

Society COVID-19-hit workers should benefit from 2.6 billion USD aid package The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) has recently recommended the Government use its 62 trillion VND (2.6 billion USD) aid package to support workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Swedish Ambassador enjoys cycling to work on Made-in-Vietnam bicycle Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe recently expressed her delight at cycling from home to work a few times each week on her Made-in-Vietnam Thong Nhat bicycle, the Tuoi tre (Youth) newspaper has reported.

Business PetroVietnam donates 30 billion VND to COVID-19 vaccine fund The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has donated 30 billion VND (1.3 million USD) to the COVID-19 vaccine fund in a bid to join hands with the nation to fight the pandemic as well as ensure social welfare and people’s wellbeing.