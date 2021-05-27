Workers in Bac Giang, Bac Ninh receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Workers in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, two localities hit hardest by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, began receiving vaccinations on May 27.
Preparations for COVID-19 vaccine injection (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Workers in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, two localities hit hardest by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, began receiving vaccinations on May 27.
Bac Giang had 300 workers receiving shots and Bac Ninh 100.
Some 140,000 more workers in the two provinces are to receive shots soon.
A temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment has been built at a gymnasium in Bac Giang, with about 540 beds and nearly 700 medical staff.
On the same day, a Ministry of Health (MoH) special taskforce on COVID-19 prevention and control in Bac Ninh was set up, led by Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen.
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has called on 125 medical schools nationwide to send personnel to the two provinces in a bid to support the fight against the pandemic.
More than 1,970 staffers and students at 15 medical schools have engaged in the fight in various localities and helped the MoH’s General Department of Preventive Medicine keep a close eye on the development of the pandemic.
As of May 27 noon, nearly 24,000 medical lecturers and students from 34 training establishments had registered to join.
Some 3,104 domestic cases have been logged since Vietnam was hit by this fourth wave on April 27./.