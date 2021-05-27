Health Vietnam's COVID-19 death toll hits 46 The Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 27 confirmed the 46th COVID-19-related death – a 81-year-old male with underlying health conditions.

Health Bac Ninh sets up 2 more COVID-19 treatment hospitals The authorities in the northern province of Bac Ninh, which is a current hotspot of COVID-19, has decided to establish two more hospitals that together are capable of accommodating 700 beds to treat infected people.