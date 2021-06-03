HCM City to automate labour-intensive industries
A foodstuff processing factory in Nha Be District’s Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park (Photo: nld.com.vn).
HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has announced a programme to have its labour-intensive sectors use more technology instead.
It covers industries like foodstuff processing, pharmaceuticals, rubber, textile and garments, and mechanical engineering.
The Department of Science and Technology will work with other relevant authorities to evaluate the use of technology by businesses and help small and medium-sized businesses improve their competitiveness and innovation.
The Department of Information and Technology has been instructed to help them with digital transformation by organising training on production methods and value chains so that they can adopt new production and business models.
The city People’s Committee has ordered the Department of Labour, War invalids and Social affairs to connect businesses with vocational training facilities to improve their workforce quality.
The Department of Planning and Investment will discourage investment in labour-intensive projects or those that use out-dated or energy-inefficient technologies.
The city will also launch programmes to help automate industrial production./.