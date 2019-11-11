Culture - Sports Culture-sport-tourism festival of Khmer people opens in Kien Giang The Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of Khmer people in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang officially opened on November 11 in Go Quao town of Go Quao district.

Culture - Sports Vietnam likely to qualify for 2020 AFC U19 Championship Vietnam are likely to book their place at the 2020 AFC U19 Championship after a goalless draw with Japan in their last qualifier in Group J at Ho Chi Minh City’s Thong Nhat Stadium on November 10.