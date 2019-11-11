HCM City to host festival featuring global delicious dishes
HCM City (VNA) – More than 50 pavilions will introduce a wide range of Vietnamese and global delicacies at a festival featuring delicious dishes which will be held in Ho Chi Minh from November 14-17.
Visitors Festival goers will have the opportunity to experience authentic Vietnamese street food, along with the introduction of cuisine from countries and territories around the world such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, Thailand, China and India.
They will watch a number of game shows, bartender performances.
The highlight of the event will be a two-day event featuring chefs from five-star hotels worldwide which will take place on November 16 and 17. The group will be cooking dishes on stage, with the experience promising to be insightful to visitors.
The 14th version of the annual festival is being jointly organised by the municipal Department of Tourism and the HCM City municipal Tourism Association with the aim of promoting local tourism and attracting more guests./.