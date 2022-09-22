At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City International Food Industry Exhibition 2022 (HCMC FOODEX 2022) will run from October 19-20 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), heard a press conference held in HCM City on September 22.



Organised by the Investment &Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) and the Food and Foodstuff Association of Ho Chi Minh City (FFA) , the event will attract the participation of more than 300 domestic and overseas businesses.



Tran Phu Lu, Deputy Director of ITPC, said HCMC FOODEX 2022 is a trade promotion event that aims to introduce the dynamic development of the city’s food and food processing industry, and promote quality products and reputable enterprises in the industry. It also seeks to create business cooperation opportunities and lure investment.



At the event, businesses will display and introduce a variety of food products in raw and semi-processed forms as well as those that are processed; beverage products and machinery and equipment for production, packaging and preservation.



A series of seminars and business-matching events will be held within the framework of the exhibition to provide the latest information on consumption trends as well as orientations of potential export markets.



One highlight of the event is the promotion of Vietnamese and international cuisine with the participation of famous artisans and domestic and foreign culinary experts.



According to Ly Kim Chi, President of FFA in HCM City, food processing is one of the four key industries given priority for development by HCM City, which accounts for 13.78% of production value and contributes 13.69% of the city's industrial sector's added value, she said.



During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's food processing industry faced many challenges due to the disruption of the supply of raw materials and distribution system, Chi said, adding that logistics and human resources were also seriously affected. However, with the support of the city administration, ministries and agencies, businesses have maintained production activities, ensuring the supply of essential food for local residents.



Chi said HCMC FOODEX 2022 not only offers domestic and international businesses the opportunity to cooperate in the trade of products, but also serves as a venue for businesses to exchange advanced technologies in the field of food production and processing to improve the competitiveness of products and brands./.