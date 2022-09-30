At the 14th exhibition in 2019 (Photo: VNA)

- The 15th Vietnam International Processing & Packaging Exhibition and Conference and the 13rd Vietnam International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification will be held simultaneously on November 9-11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.The former, ProPak Vietnam, will showcase packaging and processing equipment, materials and technologies for the beverage and pharmaceutical industries, cold supply chains, logistics, and warehousing.It has attracted more than 500 exhibitors, more than 80% from 30-odd developed countries like Germany, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, China, and Italy.It will help suppliers connect with buyers in Vietnam and neighbouring countries.Vietwater will provide opportunities to network with potential business partners and learn about solutions for water supply, drainage and wastewater treatment.It will showcase products, technologies and solutions for water management, urban and industrial wastewater treatment and irrigation and drainage, accessories for pumps, valves and pipes, and technologies for sludge treatment, desalination, and energy efficiency.The expo has attracted more than 250 exhibitors from countries like Austria, Belgium, the Republic of Korea, the US, Hungary, Malaysia, Japan, France, Singapore, Thailand, China, Australia, the UK, and Italy.It will feature a number of conferences, including the Vietnam International Water Conference with the theme ‘Smart water governance for sustainable development and climate resilience’.PropakVietnam and Vietwater are relevant to Vietnam’s immediate industrial processing, environmental and sustainable development needs, BT Tee, general director of Informa Markets Vietnam, their organiser, said./.